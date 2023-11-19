How Oregon football's win and Oregon State's loss affected each team in the national polls

Oregon Ducks defensive back Cole Martin (21) celebrates an interception with teammate Jahlil Florence (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium Nov. 18, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona.

There was some movement near the top of the Sunday morning college football polls, just not for Oregon.

The Ducks (10-1), who soundly defeated Arizona State, 49-13, Saturday afternoon in Tempe, remain sixth in The Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches top-25 rankings, the same position they hold in the College Football Playoff rankings, which get updated each Tuesday.

Oregon, the highest-ranked one-loss team in both polls, remains one spot behind Washington (11-0), which defeated Oregon State Saturday to clinch its spot in the Pac-12 championship game.

Ahead of Washington in both polls are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State. The Buckeyes and Wolverines flip-flopped their ranking from last week.

Oregon State dropped from No. 10 to No. 15 in both polls, while Arizona’s rapid rise continued as the Wildcats moved up six spots to No. 16 in in both polls. Arizona, which has won five-straight, was unranked this season until Nov. 5.

The Beavers (8-3) lost to the Huskies, 22-20, at home Saturday on wet night at Reser Stadium, ending their chances to make the Pac-12 championship game.

They can still help spoil the Ducks’ plans to play Washington in Las Vegas on Dec. 1, if they beat Oregon on Friday and Arizona beats Arizona State.

Utah, which lost to the Wildcats on Saturday, dropped out of both rankings this week.

