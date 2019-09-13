Oregon football's week three uniform combo is sleek

Pac-12 Conference play is on the horizon! In Oregon's final non-conference game vs. Montana, the No. 15 Ducks will be wearing Oregon Yellow and Nightmare Green, the newest color addition. Fans are encouraged to wear yellow. Kickoff is at 7:55 p.m. (PT), Saturday Sept. 14th in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

We got it on lock. Oregon Yellow and Nightmare Green for @OregonFootball in Week 3. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/njBLo5KeQa — GoDucks (@GoDucks) September 13, 2019

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of ‘Nightmare Green' is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

The Ducks massively overmatch the Grizzlies in the 'Pac-12 After Dark' game. Montana (2-0) has won four of their last five road games and look to improve to 3-0 with a monster road upset over Oregon (1-1). A Duck win would mark Oregon's 25th consecutive nonconference home win.

