Oregon football's Traeshon Holden sees chance to stand out among Ducks' elite receivers

Oregon’s receiving unit goes more than 10 deep and includes a record-setting senior, the top-ranked pass catcher out of the transfer portal, and one of the highest-rated recruits to ever sign with the Ducks.

It’s an impressive collection of talent from top to bottom and one that should ease the pain of losing former No. 1 receiver Troy Franklin to the NFL during the offseason and give new quarterback Dillon Gabriel plenty of options this fall.

Traeshon Holden is prepping to be one of those primary targets.

“How I operate is whenever I get the opportunity I’m gonna make the most of it,” Holden said. “With Troy being gone, it’s the next person, and I feel like I’m that next person so I just gotta show everybody what I can do.”

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden (5) reacts after a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior is in his second spring at Oregon after transferring from Alabama in late 2022.

Holden is coming off his most productive college season yet in which he played in all 14 games for the Ducks, started two, and set career-highs with 37 catches, 452 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns — six catching, one rushing.

He’s one of six receivers on the roster who caught a pass last season, a veteran group led by Tez Johnson, who set the Oregon single-season record for receptions in 2023 with 86. He also had the third-most receiving yards with 1,182 and was tied for fourth all-time with 10 receiving TDs.

In January the Ducks signed former Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart who was rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 receiver and No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal.

Also on the roster is sophomore Jurrion Dickey — rated as a top-15 all-time Oregon recruit by 247Sports — and Gary Bryant Jr., a 12-game starter in 2023.

There’s also an influx of new talent in freshmen Jeremiah McClellan, Dillon Gresham and Ryan Pellum — a trio of 2024 four-star recruits — and Jack Ressler.

“There’s a lot of talent, right, but it’s all about what you do day to day, guys making plays and competing against each other,” co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams said Saturday.

When it comes to Holden and what he’s doing to separate himself, Adams said, “It’s just about the details and he’s worked on it a lot this offseason. Even over spring break he’s worked on it. He’s catching a lot of balls with his hands now and not body-catching it, and he’s come out with a good attitude every day.”

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden takes off for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Traeshon Holden makes most of his opportunities in 2023

Holden’s two starts last season came in the Pac-12 championship game against Washington and the Fiesta Bowl against Liberty. He combined to make six catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

His one catch against the Huskies displayed all the assets necessary to be considered a top threat for the Ducks — catching ability, speed, strength and agility.

Cutting across the middle of the field, he reached back but stayed in stride to catch a throw from Bo Nix, split two defenders with a burst of speed, pulled free from a potential tackler who had ahold of the back of his jersey, then tip-toed along the sideline for the final five yards as he reached the end zone for the 63-yard score.

Holden would like the opportunity to make more plays like that.

“I feel like when the ball’s in my hands, I can do some stuff with it,” he said.

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Eugene, Ore.

This offseason, Holden said he's worked closely with Kyle Bolton, Oregon’s director of speed and performance, to increase his top-end speed as he attempts to give himself one more edge in the battle for playing time.

“Our receiver room is definitely loaded, for sure,” Holden said. “We definitely have the best receiver room in the country. All that matters is going out there and competing every day. For me, I’m going to come out there and be the same every day, give it all I got and do what I gotta do.”

Follow Chris Hansen on X @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football's Traeshon Holden looks to shine among elite receivers