Oregon football's "senior retreat" a wild and chemistry building experience

Los Angeles- One glance at Pac-12 Media day and it was easy to tell the Ducks had a great summer: coach Mario Cristobal sported the type of tan not from Oregon; linebacker Troy Dye "still had dirt in his hair" from riding ATVs at a senior retreat; and quarterback Justin Herbert eased a smile from ear to ear, beaming in confidence.

Cristobal's offseason was split between work (traveling around the nation to recruit while preparing for the 2019 football season) and family time. The Miami-native took his family to visit his mother, who still lives in the house he was raised in. Upon arrival to his old-stomping grounds, UO's second-year head coach had a serious chat with his mom when he realized a few things had changed around the house.

"It's gone. All of my awards have been eliminated," Cristobal said with a sigh. "My Jack Lambert hall of fame wall, my Pittsburg Steelers stuff has all been taken down."

There are no "Age 8 Mario" height measurements on the wall but there are plenty of photo albums that Cristobal enjoyed sharing with his children and wife. The family fished in Key Largo and circled the games that Cristobal's mother would come to Eugene for.

Aside from family time, another offseason priority was a huge success for the former Miami offensive lineman and two-time national champion: Organize a senior class bonding trip.

Seniors Herbert and Dye both pegged the senior retreat as the most fun experience of their summer.

"It was a cool bonding moment, we got to ride ATV cars," Dye said. "It was an experience that I never had at the University and I was super excited that we were able to do that and build a better relationship among the seniors."

"'Was I wild?' Yes, exclamation point!"

Due to the antics of Oregon's leading tackler in each of the last three seasons, it may be the first and only bonding trip that he will organize, Cristobal joked.

"I don't know if you've ever seen the old cartoon Mr. Magoo, the guy who couldn't drive because he couldn't see… He reminds me a lot of Troy and the way he drives." Cristobal said.

According to Dye, Herbert was less crazy on the ATV and one car did flip, driven by cornerback Charles Sudduth.

Breaking bread, riding around, getting dirty, investing time with one another... That's what Cristobal had hoped for in their final summer before their last Duck season.

The 2019 class and Cristobal have a special bond and connection. As freshmen in 2016, they played on a team that finished 4-8 and left out of a bowl game. In 2017, Cristobal joined the coaching staff and brought discipline with him. Later that season, more than 70 Duck players signed a petition to UO Athletic Director Rob Mullens, lobbying for Cristobal to take over the program when former coach Willie Taggart departed for Florida State. Oregon's current seniors and a few juniors are the only remaining players who signed that petition.

For that, Cristobal is deeply thankful.

"We wanted to make sure this was a summer that they grew, not only from a football stand point and academic stand point," Cristobal said. "We wanted them to develop personally as well."

The senior retreat is the tip of the iceberg of UO bonding activities. Any Ducks that aren't overseas in study abroad programs have enjoyed invites to bowling tournaments, paintballing brawls, go-cart racing and a Timbers soccer game.

If there was a grade for best "work hard, play hard" mentality, it'd go to the 2019 Oregon football team. Now, to see how the off-field chemistry translates in between the lines.

Oregon football's "senior retreat" a wild and chemistry building experience originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest