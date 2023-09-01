Oregon football's keys to the game: What the Ducks can do to open 2023 season with a win

There was a different vibe throughout the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex this week, as well as on the practice fields outside.

It’s game week, and after a long offseason and four weeks of fall camp, the No. 15 Oregon football team has finally made it to the start of the season.

“I think it's just been antsy in the facility,” veteran linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said Wednesday. “Guys have been ready to play different teams.”

They’ll get their chance at noon on Saturday in Autzen Stadium against Portland State, the first game of a season Oregon wants to take into January.

“Guys are prepped, guys are excited and ready to get to work,” said coach Dan Lanning, who is also eager to get his team on the field against an opponent.

“These guys want to compete,” he said. “From a toughness standpoint, it's a long season. Football, you're gonna have bangs, you're gonna have hits, you're gonna get dinged here and there. We've got to see what kind of team we look like at the end of the season, but obviously, that starts with right now.”

The Vikings are a Football Championship Subdivision team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015.

Lanning didn’t bite when asked this week if he anticipated it being the type of game where he could eventually pull the starters and get a good look at his depth.

“I'm hoping to win the game,” he said. “We’ve gotta go win the game and the rest kind of takes care of itself. We've got enough players that can play at a high level. We’ll make sure we get them in the game.”

Here are three keys to the game for Oregon.

Limit the mistakes

The difference between Oregon and Portland State when it comes to talent level substantially favors the Ducks.

If the Vikings make Oregon sweat out a victory — or even record a massive upset — it’ll no doubt be because the Ducks had too many self-inflicted wounds.

Turnovers, missed tackles, penalties are the types of things Lanning said he wants to see his team avoid, obviously, but also because those mistakes statistically are more prevalent in the first game of the season.

“I think that's one of the things that we've shown our players,” he said. “There's more turnovers in college football in week one and the bowl week than there is in any other time of season. There's more missed tackles in week one and then the bowl game than there is any other time of season. That's because of the long vacancy between games.”

Contain Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere

Portland State’s primary weapon on offense is quarterback Dante Chachere, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat junior who led the Vikings with 2,565 yards of total offense in 2022.

“Their quarterback is extremely dynamic,” Lanning said. “You know, he's a guy that's really fast. It shows up. You can see it. You watch their explosive-plays tape and really quickly realize that he's a guy that has the ball in his hands.”

Chachere (pronounced SASH-er-ay), in his first season as a starter, threw for 1,956 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 games last fall. He also rushed for a team-leading 609 yards and seven scores on 110 carries. He had three 100-yard rushing games.

The Vikings also like to stretch the field with their passing game, which could give the Ducks’ rebuilt secondary a chance to test themselves in week one.

“They have one of the deeper target areas for as far as throws downfield,” Lanning said. “They throw it down the field quite a bit … the average target is over 12 yards for them and they have a couple dynamic players that they've done a good job using on that side of the ball.”

Let loose on offense

Oregon averaged 500.5 yards and 38.8 points per game last season and returns starting quarterback Bo Nix, top running back Bucky Irving, top receiver Troy Franklin, top tight end Terrance Ferguson, several key reserves from 2022 and a handful of new weapons, especially at receiver in Traeshon Holden, Tez Johnson and Gary Bryant Jr.

Fans have been waiting eight months to see this group take the field again and get unleashed.

Judging by Lanning’s comments earlier this week, the Ducks might try and put this game out of reach early.

“Ultimately, you know, college football is about explosive plays and takeaways,” Lanning said. “… and we want to create explosive plays.”

