Oregon football's keys to the game: What the Ducks can do to beat Texas Tech on the road

The season gets a little more real this weekend for the Ducks when they play Texas Tech.

After easing into the year with a 74-point win against FCS Portland State, No. 13 Oregon travels to west Texas for a road game against a team from the Big 12 Conference, on what will be a stifling hot night and in front of an expected crowd of roughly 60,500.

When the game kicks off at 4 p.m. (FOX) in Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, the Ducks (1-0) will also be facing their former starting quarterback — Tyler Shough — and a Red Raiders (0-1) team looking for redemption after blowing a 17-point lead in an overtime loss to Wyoming a week ago.

“So, it's gonna be a fun environment for our guys,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said with a smile. “I think they're amped up to travel and go play good team.”

The Ducks weren’t tested last week in their 81-7 win against the Vikings, but quarterback Bo Nix praised his team for how they performed.

“We played a sharp game and kind of did what we were suppose to do,” said Nix, who then acknowledged that this week is going to be much different challenge. “It’s going to be a good road game and we're going to have to go in there and play well and communicate with each other and just really execute the plays that are called.”

Here are three keys to an Oregon victory on Saturday.

Ducks need to keep running game churning vs. Red Raiders

Oregon’s running attack last week was forceful and dominant.

Granted, Portland State was overmatched, but the Ducks still rushed for 348 yards — the most since 2018 — with starter Bucky Irving breaking free for a pair of 50-plus yard touchdown runs and 119 yards on four carries.

Jordan James also had three touchdowns and 86 yards on 10 carries and freshmen Dante Dowdell (eight carries, 55 yards, one TD) and Jayden Limar (eight carries, 51 yards, one TD) put up nearly identical stat lines.

“I think we have a really talented running back room and I think our (offensive) line did a good job of moving bodies up front, and I think we saw a lot of things that we can do even better,” Lanning said. “Texas Tech has a really good interior on their defensive line, they have good edges, so that's going to be a good challenge for us moving bodies up front. Our backs are certainly talented enough to do it, but we have to go in there with the right approach.”

Oregon running back Bucky Irving breaks free for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener on Sept. 2 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Ducks are hoping to have Noah Whittington available for Saturday’s game. The junior, who rushed for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season, didn’t play against the Vikings after he appeared to get injured on the opening kickoff.

Whittington’s return would just make the backfield even more formidable.

“You see their playmakers,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “They’re extremely explosive on offense. This is going to be one the best backs and backfields that we'll face all year long. (Irving is) probably the best back we’ll see all year long.”

Oregon defense must contain Texas Tech pass catchers

The Ducks’ secondary will have its hands full Saturday.

The Red Raiders have a talented — and large — group of wide receivers and starting tight end Mason Tharp is 6-9, 270 pounds.

“It's hard to simulate in practice,” Lanning said. “We don't have anyone who's 6-foot-9 and can play tight end.”

Tharp is the tallest pass catcher for Texas Tech; the most talented is receiver Jerand Bradley.

The 6-5, 220-pound sophomore led the Red Raiders in receptions (52), yards (751) and touchdown catches (six) last season. He had eight catches for 88 yards and a score in the season-opener against Wyoming.

Oregon’s Dontae Manning takes down Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks host the No. 10 Utah Utes in Oregon’s final home game of the season at Autzen Stadium in Eugene in November 2022.

Texas Tech also started 6-4, 215-pound senior Loic Fouonji and 5-10, 190-pound senior Myles Price at receiver. Price had six catches for 65 yards and a TD against the Cowboys.

“Bradley has a huge catch radius, he catches the ball well in traffic,” Lanning said. “They do a good job of getting those guys open where you don't have bodies on bodies.”

Lanning said the Ducks’ defensive backs have focused this week on contesting catches in practice.

“This is nothing but another challenge for us,” cornerback Dontae Manning said. “They’ve got some explosive receivers, some good, tall receivers that can get in front of the ball, but it’s just another task, another week.”

Oregon needs to handle the Texas heat

It’s going to be a hot night in Lubbock.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be 99 degrees with it still in the mid-90s when the game gets started at 6 p.m. local time.

The Ducks prepped for the heat during training camp in August when they held practices during the middle of the afternoon, including some days when the temps hovered around 100.

Beyond that, as well as hydration diligence, Lanning said there’s not much else the team can do except to go play.

“I'm not going to make the guys wear parkas out to practice or anything like that,” he joked earlier this week. “At the end of the day, good, right? Good. We want a tough environment, we want to get to a place that's going to be challenging like that. That’s what’s exciting about college football.”

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football keys to a win vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders