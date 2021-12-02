Oregon football's Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Art of the Pass Rush
Ahead of the Pac-12 Football Championship game No. 10 Oregon football's Kayvon Thibodeaux breaks down his defensive philosophy by describing the art of the pass rush. We also hear from opposing Pac-12 football stars as they heap praise on the electric defensive end. Tune-in on Friday, December 3rd when Thibodeaux and the Ducks battle No. 17 Utah at the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on ABC at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. MT.