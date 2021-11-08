Oregon football's Jeffrey Bassa named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Associated Press

The off week is coming at an opportune time for the Cincinnati Bengals, who followed a promising start to the 2021 season with two bumbling losses in a row. Who knows which version of the Bengals will show up next? The Bengals (5-4) are still a much improved and so far winning team — they've already won one more game than all of last year — but there's no question the past two weeks have been a mess.