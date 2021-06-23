Oregon football's Hunter Kampmoyer is the Ducks male 2021 Tom Hansen Award winner

A two-time Scholar-Athlete of the Year honoree at Oregon, Hunter Kampmoyer will leave Eugene with a legacy of impact on and off the field. He set career highs in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns as a senior in 2020, finishing among the Conference tight end leaders for touchdowns. In addition to his stellar play on the field and work in the classroom, Kampmoyer was an active volunteer for several community service projects. He also spoke to local youth and completed projects for the Oregon Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Club of Eugene, and Boy Scouts of America.