How Oregon football's defensive line is preparing to be 'feared' in 2023

Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus celebrates a tackle in the second half. The Oregon Ducks defeated the BYU Cougars 41-20 Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

No Oregon football position group embodies coach Dan Lanning’s “good to great” motto this season more than the defensive line.

The Ducks’ experienced unit ranked fourth in the conference a year ago in rush defense and total defense, but lacked in other areas, ranking seventh in sacks and ninth in tackles for loss.

Often good, but not great, multiple Oregon defenders say they want it to be a unit that is “feared,” and that all starts up front.

“It’s night and day from where we were last year,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said. “These guys have already had a full offseason and a full spring practice and summer. It’s been good, we’ve been able to get quality reps with two-spot, it gives us a chance to get the young guys some reps to develop. It’s been awesome. Especially to have the certain leadership back, it’s been really good.”

With multiple guys just getting back from injuries last fall, and with a lack of depth after a coaching change, Oregon’s already way ahead of where they were with Tuioti and Lanning both entering their second season with the Ducks.

And this year's defensive line comes with a wealth of experience.

Taki Taimani, after spending his first four collegiate seasons at Washington, is back for his sixth collegiate year and his second with the Ducks.

Casey Rogers, a two-year player at Nebraska before transferring to Oregon, is a fourth-year player and is entering his second season with the Ducks.

Brandon Dorlus, after a strong season last year, returns to provide some versatility across the line.

Popo Aumavae has battled injuries throughout his Oregon career, and missed all of 2022, but appears to be getting healthy.

The key to the Ducks' success along the line will be that experience, and that could also be the key to Oregon's future.

Oregon defensive lineman Taki Taimani laughs during an interview at the 2023 Oregon Football Media Day Monday, July 31, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

“We all know the standard and we know what we need to do,” Taimani said. “The biggest thing with us is we want to make sure, you know we have enough guys that we can make sure the young guys pick up on those things. We have a big season ahead of us … We know what we need to do and we know how to take care of business.”

Then there’s South Carolina transfer Jordan Burch, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and saw some gaps in Oregon’s defense he wanted to fill.

Burch finished his sophomore season with South Carolina last year with 60 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

“When you can line up, and offensive linemen look at you and respect you, that’s a really big deal,” Burch said. “For us this year, we have the pieces to do that. It doesn’t take much, you just have to do what you’re told and make athletic plays and play your game.”

While the Ducks will look to leverage that experience on the line to go from good to even better in 2023, it’s also using that experience to keep it rolling with up-and-comers pushing for playing time and learning the ropes quickly.

Oregon defensive player on the rise

Coaches and players alike have raved about Ben Roberts' improvement after playing 48 snaps last season and burning his redshirt by appearing in five games as a freshman.

Though Roberts will likely play behind Aumavae and Taimani for most of the season, expect Roberts to rotate into a deep defensive line group at nose tackle.

“He’s taking some really good reps, even against the ones, and he’s showing up,” Tuioti said. “He’s a lot more stout in the run game and he’s been able to push and collapse the pocket in the pass game.”

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch and tight end Kenyon Sadiq work out during practice with the Ducks Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Eugene.

Matayo Uiagalelei an Oregon defensive newcomer to watch

Outside the obvious with Burch, a lineman with Division I experience, the slightly less obvious answer is four-star freshman Matayo Uiagalelei. Ranked as the seventh-best edge rusher in the nation and fifth-best prospect in California by 247Sports’ composite rankings, Uiagalelei's 6-foot-5 frame will turn heads and could see him get in and play as a potential disruptor.

Number to know

1.4 – the Ducks were right in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12 last season with 18 sacks as a team, averaging about 1.4 per game over 13 games.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard.

