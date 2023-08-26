Oregon football's defensive backs working to build chemistry

Oregon defensive back Trikweze Bridges works out with the Ducks during practice Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Eugene.

Another overhauled unit for the Oregon football team through the transfer portal, the Ducks added five defensive backs from the portal and another nine through their 2023 recruiting class.

That emphasis came from an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the Ducks’ secondary. Despite some highlights, more often than not Oregon’s backfield had a hard time keeping up with the best of the Pac-12’s passing offenses, finishing eighth in the conference in passing defense.

But adding proven defenders like Evan Williams (Fresno State), Tysheem Johnson (Ole Miss), Khyree Jackson (Alabama), and Nikko Reed (Colorado), has pushed the defensive back competition so far this fall.

Added on to longtime Ducks like Steve Stephens, Dontae Manning, Trikweze Bridges, and Bryan Addison has created a good problem for Oregon’s coaching staff.

“I’m more selfish when it comes to that,” cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin said. “The more cover guys you can get on the field, the better. I want guys that can rush the passer and cover the receiver. Obviously, with the way our conference is and the way it’s going towards this year, we’re going to need more cover guys.”

Oregon safety, Evan Williams, right, blocks wide receiver Kyler Kasper during practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 in Eugene.

The Pac-12 isn’t lacking for quarterback and receiver talent, with three of the top passing offenses in the country last year in Washington, USC, and Arizona all residing in the conference this upcoming season.

With Williams, Johnson, Jackson, and Reed all expected to contribute heavily throughout the season, Oregon has emphasized building rapport in the backfield throughout fall camp.

“It’s just a trust that comes with being on the field as much as you can,” Williams said. “Any corner is going to want to know that his safety has him over the top before they let anyone go, for sure. Just trying to be as over communicative as possible while I’m on the field, over talking and over explaining any technique or whatever we’re playing … that takes time, but you just try to get as many reps as you can.”

That chemistry has been building quickly, with several guys working both inside and outside, and at safety spots. Johnson, a transfer from Ole Miss, has worked at both free safety and the star position. Reed, previously at Colorado, has worked at outside corner and at nickel.

With so many guys capable of playing multiple positions, and because the Pac-12 will be more pass-happy than previous seasons, Oregon will utilize as many of their defensive backs as they can with different packages.

“We’ve got depth,” Johnson said. “A lot of us are experienced back there and a lot of young guys are stepping up the challenge back there.”

Oregon running back Jayden Limar, left, and defensive back Collin Gill work out with the Ducks during practice Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon's Steve Stephens one to keep an eye on

A sixth-year player, all at Oregon, Stephens is a rare breed in today’s college football scene. Stephens is one of the oldest players on the team, and after playing 596 total snaps last season with 10 starts, expect Stephens to continue to find ways to stay on the field for the Ducks this fall.

Collin Gill a new Duck to watch

Though true freshman Collin Gill wasn’t the highest-rated DB prospect in Oregon’s latest class, coaches and players have been quick to point him out when asked about standout performers throughout fall camp. The consensus three-star recruit has turned heads and created big plays throughout camp, which could earn some early playing time in some of Oregon’s softer nonconference games.

Number to know

16 – the Ducks had 16 total interceptions as a team last year, ranking fourth in the Pac-12.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, women's basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com, and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

