What Oregon football's Dan Lanning, teammates say make Heisman finalist Bo Nix so great

In the waning weeks of the regular season, with Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix playing his best football of the season and helping the Ducks to the Fiesta Bowl, his teammates and coaches made a push for the fifth-year quarterback to win the prestigious award in New York this weekend.

Since even before Week 1, the campaign began. Billboards of Nix lit up New York and Dallas. And after over 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, the blown-up images of Nix proved fruitful and earned the Duck QB a trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony this Saturday.

Ahead of this weekend's ceremony, here's what Oregon football coach Dan Lanning and Nix's teammates have to say about the quarterback.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning on Bo Nix

When asked about his signal caller, who has made 60 starts over his five-year career, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said he was coaching the best quarterback in the country.

“Bo will be his hardest critic and that’s what makes Bo special,” he said. “He’s going to go back and look at all those plays he could’ve had or should have had and he’s going to figure out a way to make sure that happens. That’s why he’s playing at such a high level right now. He’s a coach out there on the field.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson: Nix 'makes everybody better'

His teammates are even more complimentary of their leader. After a touchdown run against Oregon State in the final game of the regular season, Duck center Jackson Powers-Johnson struck the Heisman pose, something he said Nix would never, ever do.

Powers-Johnson joked if Nix won the award, he wanted that to be the defining image.

“The hardest thing we can have as a human race is consistency,” Powers-Johnson said. “He’s the same day-in and day-out. Whether we have some hardships and up and downs, he stays even keeled. We can all see it on the field. His arm talent, how he runs. But I get to see off the field. He makes everybody better, he makes everybody feel seen, whether you’re a walk-on, whether you’re a star wide receiver, he’s going to treat you the same. You’re going to feel like a celebrity knows me and likes me. He’s an all-around Heisman.”

Troy Franklin praises Nix's accuracy and 'getting us in the right call'

Duck receiver Troy Franklin, who has enjoyed a career season with Nix and has broken just about every significant receiving record in Eugene, was also fond of how Nix has made him better.

“His checks, how he’s playing out there right now,” Franklin said of why Nix deserves the Heisman. “His accuracy, getting us in the right call and just being a leader out there.”

Nix's adoptive brother Tez Johnson: 'All day he wants to get better'

His adoptive brother, Tez Johnson, who transferred from Troy to play for what he called his “dream school” with Nix, has also enjoyed a career season. Johnson was productive at Troy but eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career as a legit second wide receiver.

“Every day at practice is a Heisman moment to us,” Johnson said of Nix. “We see it every day. Staying up here all day. All day he wants to get better, watching film, he wants to be great. He wants to be better the next time we play. Even if there’s another quarterback that’s really good, he wants to outplay him on Saturday. That’s what we see every Saturday.”

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. in New York on Saturday. The other finalists are LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Dan Lanning, teammates on what Heisman finalist Bo Nix great