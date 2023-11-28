Oregon football's Dan Lanning talks rematch with Washington in Pac-12 championship game
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning talks about the Ducks' upcoming rematch against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 championship on Friday.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
A conference title and potentially a CFP berth are within reach for the Ducks. All they have to do is get past their pesky rivals.
“Everything I want exists right here.”
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
