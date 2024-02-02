Oregon football's Dan Lanning announces staff updates, promotions for 2024: What to know

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning calls to his team during warm-ups as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning announced several staff updates heading into spring football for the 2024 season, including the promotion of defensive analyst Brian Michalowski to inside linebackers coach.

Michalowski joined the Ducks in 2023 after spending a single season in 2022 at Oregon State. Oregon’s new inside linebackers coach has worked with Lanning for a large chunk of his career, as a defensive quality control analyst at Georgia in 2018, as a grad assistant at Memphis in 2016-17, and as a grad assistant with Lanning at Arizona State in 2012.

Before Oregon State, Michalowski was Colorado’s outside linebackers coach from 2019-22.

“We are excited to elevate Brian to a full-time coaching role on our staff,” Lanning said. “I have a great relationship with Coach Michalowski having worked with him previously, and he has done a tremendous job since arriving in Eugene.

"He is one of the brightest defensive minds in college football and a terrific teacher of the game, and he does a phenomenal job of connecting with our student-athletes. We are thrilled to have Coach Michalowski here as we continue to elevate our program and building a championship culture.”

Oregon's Bennett Williams, left, and Ryan Walk celebrate the Ducks win over Utah at Autzen Stadium Nov. 19, 2022. Walk has joined the 2024-25 Oregon football staff as a grad assistant.

Other coaching changes for Oregon football

Lanning also announced that co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will now oversee all defensive backs, adding on to his role as safeties coach last season. Graduate assistant Rashad Wadood has been elevated to working with Oregon’s cornerbacks. Those moves come on the heels of previous cornerbacks coach and pass defense coordinator Demetrice Martin leaving Eugene for Michigan State.

Hampton helped coach safety Evan Williams to second-team all-Pac-12 honors in his first season in Eugene and was instrumental in the secondary’s vast improvement from 2022. Wadood, a former cornerback, began his college career at Arizona State with Lanning and Michalowski before transferring to Eastern Washington in 2014. He was hired at Oregon in 2022 as the director of community engagement before transitioning into a defensive grad assistant role in 2023.

To round out the staff, Lanning announced that defensive analyst Kamran Araghi will move into a grad assistant role with Oregon’s outside linebackers, former Oregon lineman Ryan Walk has joined the staff as a grad assistant, and Zach Tinker has rejoined the staff as a special teams analyst.

Walk was a three-year starter for the Ducks from 2020-22. He was named a first-team all-Pac-12 in 2020 and earned honorable mention in 2021-22.

Full Oregon coaching staff as of February 2024

Head coach: Dan Lanning

Offensive coordinator: Will Stein

Defensive coordinator: Tosh Lupoi

Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers: Junior Adams

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs: Chris Hampton

Special teams coordinator/nickels: Joe Lorig

Running backs: Carlos Locklyn

Tight ends: Drew Mehringer

Inside linebackers: Brian Michalowski

Offensive line: A’lique Terry

Defensive line: Tony Tuioti

Head strength and conditioning: Wilson Love

Assistant strength and conditioning: Mark Davis

Assistant strength and conditioning: Christian Tupou

Grad assistant, defense: Rashad Wadood

Grad assistant, defense: Kamran Araghi

Defensive analysts: Dante Bartee, Connor Boyd, Skyler Jones

Offensive analysts: Mike Cavanaugh, Steven Haunga, Koa Ka’ai, Antonio Parks, Jordan Salkin

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon football's Dan Lanning announces staff updates, promotions