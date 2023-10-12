Oregon football's connections run deep in rivalry matchup against Washington Huskies

Amid a tumultuous season that saw the Washington Huskies finish 4-8 in 2021 — a season that got its previous coach, Jimmy Lake, fired — the Oregon football team and then newly-hired coach Dan Lanning took advantage of the fallout.

Within a month of being hired, Lanning swiped away UW receivers coach Junior Adams in the same role at Oregon, and a few short days later, received a commitment from Taki Taimani, a rotation defensive lineman and four-year player for the Huskies.

Four months after that, five-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., a Seattle-native, committed to the Ducks and has started every game at left tackle as a sophomore.

In what was a busy first few months on the job, Lanning’s heavy recruitment in Seattle has paid off nearly two years later as that trio gets set to return to a stadium they are very familiar with on Saturday in a top 10 matchup at Husky Stadium.

Oregon's Taki Taimani still close with former UW teammates

Taimani, who spent four years in Seattle under the previous coaching staff led by Chris Petersen and then Lake and heard his fair share of criticism from fans, has rallied around Lanning’s “calm in the storm” approach this week.

“I keep the main thing the main thing, and that’s winning the football game and staying focused,” Taimani said. “Coming here I knew the risks and what I was going to get, but at the end of the day, the reason I came here, I’m getting that back. I’m playing at a better speed and playing better overall. I don’t regret it at all.

“The calmest place is the middle of the storm, and that’s where we’re going to be Saturday.”

Though Taimani hasn’t lit up the stat sheet, with just 11 tackles and one tackle for loss through five games, he’s been one of the most impactful interior linemen in the Pac-12 this season, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Through six weeks this season, per PFF, Taimani is the highest-graded interior lineman in the Pac-12. That, along with his leadership and experience, has helped Oregon’s defensive line through a much stronger start to 2023 than they had last season.

Taimani said he still talks with everyone along the offensive line at UW, and even talked with Washington starting guard Nate Kalepo extensively throughout the offseason about techniques and strategies against other teams.

Still, when Taimani returns Saturday and in the build up before the game, he’ll hear it from fans in Seattle.

“I just look at it and just laugh, it’s whatever,” Taimani said of comments from fans on social media. “I send them a like, like okay, sounds good. At the end of the day, I’m the one playing the game, they’re just fans. That’s why they are fans, they can’t do much, they aren’t in my shoes, they don’t go through what I go through. They’re going to have their opinions but at the end of the day I have mine and I know what I can do.”

Ducks' Josh Conerly Jr. excited to play in front of hometown crowd in Seattle

Conerly, meanwhile, was never a part of the Huskies’ program but grew up going to Husky Stadium.

This Saturday will be the first time he will get to suit up at the venue. He said he had a hard time finding tickets for all the family and friends that wanted to attend.

“It definitely means a lot to me,” he said. “I finally get to play in a stadium I grew up watching tons of games in. I think it’ll be a great experience. It was pretty hard to get tickets, I had to tell some people that they had to buy their own. I try to do what I can do for my immediate family.”

And Conerly will have his hands full in a rowdy and unfriendly environment going up against the likes of Washington edge rushers Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Bralen Trice.

When Conerly made the decision to attend Oregon in a hotly contested recruiting race, he also heard his fair share of harsh words from UW fans.

“I really just made the best decision for me and my family,” Conerly said. “I feel like there was a lot of hostility from the fans in Seattle, but it wasn’t their decision to make.”

Oregon receivers coach Junior Adams familiar with Huskies

One of the first additions to Lanning’s coaching staff, Adams chose not to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff at Washington when Lake was fired and instead headed 300 miles south to Eugene.

The former three-year receivers coach at Washington has deep ties to the Pacific Northwest, where he coached future all-pro receiver Cooper Kupp at Eastern Washington. He's also had stops at Boise State and Western Kentucky before joining the Huskies’ staff in 2019.

While at UW, Adams was instrumental in bringing Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan to Seattle.

For the second time, but for the first at Husky Stadium as a Duck, Adams will coach against his former players in the visiting locker room.

Taimani, Conerly and Adams will all have a big impact for the Ducks this Saturday in perhaps the biggest and certainly most-hyped matchup in the teams’ long rivalry.

Other players making their return to the state of Washington Saturday are running back Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens), long snapper Colson Brunner (Cashmere), offensive lineman Dave Iuli (Puyallup), defensive lineman Ben Roberts (Lakewood) and kicker Andrew Boyle (Camas).

The Ducks and Huskies kickoff at Husky Stadium at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game televised on ABC.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football vs. Washington: Connections between rivals