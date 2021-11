Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 13 for his role in the Ducks' 38-29 win over Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 27. Brown completed 23 of 28 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown. The victory secured Oregon's spot in the Pac-12 Football Championship Game.