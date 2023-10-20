Advertisement

Oregon football vs. Washington State picks, odds: What national media are saying

Alec Dietz, Eugene Register-Guard
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle.

Looking to bounce back Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks will play host to the Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 conference matchup.

The game will be televised on ABC at 12:30 p.m. PST.

Via Fanduel Sportsbook, the Ducks are 18.5-point favorites on their home field. Oregon is -1400 on the moneyline, while Washington State is +800. The over/under (point total) is set at 62.5 points.

The Ducks are coming off their first loss of the season, a 36-33 thriller at Washington, while the Cougars are licking their wounds after a 44-6 loss to Arizona in Pullman last weekend.

Here's what national media are saying ahead of Saturday's game in Eugene.

Sporting News: Oregon bounces back, covers the spread

Bill Bender writes: “Which team gets up after a tough loss in Week 7? The Cougars were drubbed 44-6 by Arizona and are in danger of a three-game slide. Oregon is coming off a heart-breaking loss at Washington. The Ducks are at home, and they have won the last four meetings in the series. That’s a huge line, but the Cougars have struggled with turnovers and have generated just 47 rushing yards the last two weeks. Oregon will take advantage of that at home.

Pick: Oregon wins 42-17 and covers the spread.

ESPN: Football Power Index (FPI) favors Oregon

ESPN’s FPI – which measures team strength and how many points above or below an average team is – favors the Ducks giving them a 94.8% chance to win, while also recognizing Washington State has covered the spread in 11 of its last 13 meetings with Oregon.

FPI prediction: Oregon by 25.8.

Sports Betting Dime: Oregon wins, but doesn’t cover

The website’s formula predicts a Ducks win, giving Oregon an 89.4% chance to win, but also predicts the total score to be under 62.5 and for the Cougars to cover.

Formula pick: Oregon 37.4, Washington State 22.8

