Oregon football vs. Washington State picks, odds: What national media are saying

Looking to bounce back Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks will play host to the Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 conference matchup.

The game will be televised on ABC at 12:30 p.m. PST.

Via Fanduel Sportsbook, the Ducks are 18.5-point favorites on their home field. Oregon is -1400 on the moneyline, while Washington State is +800. The over/under (point total) is set at 62.5 points.

The Ducks are coming off their first loss of the season, a 36-33 thriller at Washington, while the Cougars are licking their wounds after a 44-6 loss to Arizona in Pullman last weekend.

Here's what national media are saying ahead of Saturday's game in Eugene.

Bill Bender writes: “Which team gets up after a tough loss in Week 7? The Cougars were drubbed 44-6 by Arizona and are in danger of a three-game slide. Oregon is coming off a heart-breaking loss at Washington. The Ducks are at home, and they have won the last four meetings in the series. That’s a huge line, but the Cougars have struggled with turnovers and have generated just 47 rushing yards the last two weeks. Oregon will take advantage of that at home.

Pick: Oregon wins 42-17 and covers the spread.

ESPN’s FPI – which measures team strength and how many points above or below an average team is – favors the Ducks giving them a 94.8% chance to win, while also recognizing Washington State has covered the spread in 11 of its last 13 meetings with Oregon.

FPI prediction: Oregon by 25.8.

The website’s formula predicts a Ducks win, giving Oregon an 89.4% chance to win, but also predicts the total score to be under 62.5 and for the Cougars to cover.

Formula pick: Oregon 37.4, Washington State 22.8

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football vs. Washington State: Picks, predictions, odds