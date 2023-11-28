Oregon football vs. Washington picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 Championship Game?

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies face off in a highly anticipated Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on ABC (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Oregon (11-1 overall, 8-1 in Pac-12) is coming off a 31-7 win against Oregon State.

Washington (12-0, 9-0) is coming off a 24-21 win over Washington State.

Oregon is a 9.5 point favorite over Washington in the game, according to Pac-12 Championship Game odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -350 on the moneyline. The Huskies are +270.

The over/under for the game is set at 66.5 points.

Pac-12 football power rankings: Washington vs. Oregon for Pac-12 title, playoff berth

Bleacher Report: Oregon 34, Washington 27

Joe Tansey writes: "Oregon played the more consistent football since the first meeting with Washington. The Ducks should be favored in Las Vegas despite being further down the rankings than the Huskies.Washington should enter Allegiant Stadium in a CFB Playoff position, one that Oregon can take with a victory. Oregon's defense can be trusted more to get stops against Penix, and this time around, it needs to make sure there is a larger gap in the fourth quarter so that the Huskies can't produce more fourth-quarter heroics. Friday night could also turn into a Heisman coronation for Nix, who is looking to become the second straight Pac-12 quarterback to win the award after Caleb Williams earned it in 2022."

Odds Checker: Take Washington with the points vs. Oregon

Jason Radowitz writes: "Oregon's held teams to 92.58 yards on the ground and haven't allowed even 200 yards in the air per game. This is why Oregon's becoming a ten-point favorite. But again, these stats don't tell the entire story. Washington shows up in the most significant moments. While Oregon out-gained Washington by over 100 yards in October, the Huskies still found a way to win the game. I'll take the points with Washington. The Huskies are undefeated for a reason."

Bowl projections: Where will Oregon, Washington, other Pac-12 teams land?

Dimers: Oregon 37, Washington 28

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Oregon vs. Washington at Allegiant Stadium on Friday has Oregon winning 37-28."

Washington and Oregon face off in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday. Which team will win?

Sports Chat Place: Oregon will cover against Washington on Friday

Andrew Jett writes: "I’ll probably stick with Oregon. It’s a great matchup regardless, though. The Ducks have played quite well since their loss to Washington back in October, posting 31 or more points in every installment of this current six-game win streak. In that loss to the Huskies, Oregon posted a whopping 541 yards (204 rushing), 6.4 yards per play, 32 first downs, zero turnovers and 10-of-16 on third-down tries in a great offensive effort but still couldn’t get the win. The general consensus is that Oregon has been the better team since their lone defeat, and they’ve got plenty of motivation to get some revenge on Friday."

College Football Playoff scenarios: How each of the eight teams left can make field

Picks and Parlays: Oregon 44, Washington 24

Eddie Kline writes: "Rome Odunze scored on an 18-yard touchdown reception in the final two minutes to give Washington a 36-33 home victory against Oregon in October. Since that loss, the Ducks have won six straight games and outscored their opponents by a 252-96 combined margin. Take Oregon to win the rematch in a rout."

ESPN: Oregon has a 75.8% chance to beat Washington

The site gives the Huskies a 24.2% shot at defeating the Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

STREAM THE GAME:Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State football live with FUBO (free trial)

Will Michael Penix Jr. lead the University of Washington over the University of Oregon in Friday's Pac-12 football title game in Las Vegas?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college football betting sites

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 Championship Game picks, predictions: Oregon or Washington?