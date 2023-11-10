Oregon football vs. USC Trojans picks, predictions, odds: What national media are saying

Looking for its third straight win, No. 6 Oregon football is taking on an unranked USC Trojans squad Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The game will be televised on FOX at 7:30 p.m. PST.

Via Fanduel Sportsbook, the Ducks are 14.5-point favorites at home. Oregon is -880 on the moneyline while USC is +580. The over/under (point total) is set at 74.5.

The Ducks are coming off a 63-19 win over California, while the Trojans are fresh off a 52-42 loss to No. 5 Washington in Los Angeles.

Here's what national media are saying ahead of Saturday's game.

Caleb Tallman writes: “Not only will Oregon win, but they will also win by 20-plus to cover the spread easily. Having lost a game already this season, Oregon not only needs to win, but they need to make statement wins while winning out to have a chance at the College Football Playoff. If it comes down to, say, Oregon and Washington for the last spot in the CFP after Oregon wins a close game in the Pac-12 Championship, what separates the two? Games against teams like USC will be a common opponent, and if Oregon has a win by 20-plus compared to Washington’s 10-point win, that could add to Oregon’s resume. Oregon knows this, so they will be looking to blow USC out and prove they are one of the best teams in the country."

Pick: Oregon – 14.5.

ESPN’s FPI, which measures a team’s strength and how many points above or below an average team is, favors Oregon, giving them an 83.3% chance to win outright. It also notes USC is 0-4 against the spread on the road this season.

FPI prediction: Oregon by 14.3

Jason Radowitz writes: “Caleb Williams and the Trojans offense is still more than capable of producing scores in bursts under head coach Lincoln Riley, but they haven’t faced a defense like Oregon’s since losing 48-20 on the road to Notre Dame. This could be a similar outcome, with an exhausted USC defense facing its toughest matchup yet, while the offense will be met with mass resistance and a quality game plan from the Ducks.”

Prediction: Take Oregon -14.5

Max Torres writes: “While giving the respect to Caleb Williams and the USC offense that they’ve earned, one-dimensional teams aren’t enough to get the job done. Also, USC hasn’t faced a defense like Oregon’s, which should have a clear claim to the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12. I see Oregon winning big at home this week and the Ducks continue to surge as one of the best teams in college football.”

Pick: Oregon 56, USC 27

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football vs. USC Trojans picks, predictions, odds