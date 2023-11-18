Oregon football vs. Arizona State live updates, analysis, score for Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Oregon Ducks in a Week 12 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State (3-7) is coming off a 27-17 win against UCLA.

Oregon (9-1) is coming off a 36-27 win against USC.

Oregon has a 20-18 advantage in the series history, but ASU won the last matchup in 2019, 31-28.

Follow our updates for the latest news, analysis and score from the Pac-12 Conference football game.

This is the second to last regular season game for both teams. Oregon hosts Oregon State next week. ASU football hosts Arizona.

How to watch ASU football vs. Oregon Week 12 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 2 p.m. MST time on FOX.

Jeff Levering will be on the play-by-play call for the game. Mark Helfrich will be the analyst.

Oregon vs. ASU football schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Week 12 Pac-12 college game

Oregon vs. Arizona State game odds

Oregon is a 22.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -1976 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1025.

The over/under for the game is set at 54 points.

ASU vs. Oregon football picks, predictions

The Ducks are picked to beat the Sun Devils in Pac-12 Week 12 predictions for the game.

ESPN gives Oregon a 96.4% chance to win the game against ASU.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the game in her ASU vs. Oregon scouting report.

Can ASU football slow down Bo Nix and the high-flying Oregon Ducks' offense?

Where Oregon, Arizona State rank in Pac-12 football power rankings

We had Oregon at No. 2 in our Pac-12 football power rankings heading into this week's games.

Arizona State was ranked No. 10 in the conference after its upset win over UCLA.

