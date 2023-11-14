Oregon football vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college game?

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Oregon Ducks in a Week 12 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Which team will win the game?

Arizona State (3-7) is coming off a 27-17 win against UCLA.

Oregon (9-1) is coming off a 36-27 win against USC.

Oregon is a 22.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -1976 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1025.

The over/under for the game is set at 54 points.

Oregon has a 20-18 advantage in the series history, but ASU won the last matchup in 2019, 31-28.

Fansided: Oregon will cover against Arizona State

Jovan Alford writes: "The Sun Devils have been feisty lately as they have two wins over UCLA and Washington and only lost by eight points to Washington. However, we just saw Arizona State get crushed by Utah 55-3 two weeks ago. The Ducks know what’s at stake as they are making a push to the Pac-12 championship game and College Football Playoff. Oregon has done a good job of crushing the lower-tiered teams in the conference this season, and I believe that continues on Saturday. Oregon is 5-0 against the spread this season when favored by 20 or more points, while Arizona State is 2-0 ATS as 20-point underdogs."

Dimers: Oregon 39, ASU football 17

The site predicts that the Ducks will beat the Sun Devils in the Week 12 college football game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday.

Picks and Parlays: Oregon 45, ASU 17

Thomas Pemberton writes: "The Oregon Ducks have covered the spread in seven games this season. While Arizona State has covered the spread in five games. Oregon has one of the most talented and explosive offenses in college football. Watch for the Ducks to come out firing leaving Arizona State in the dust. Lay the points with the road favorite."

Can Elijhah Badger and the Arizona State Sun Devils upset Oregon?

Cappertek: Oregon 38, Arizona State 17

It writes: "In their last 10 games, Arizona State has a Straight Up record of 3 wins, 7 losses and an active Straight Up streak of 1 win in a row. Also in their last 10 games, Arizona State has an Against-the-Spread record of 5 wins, 4 losses, 1 push and an active Against-the-Spread streak of 1 win in a row. The Game Total Points results for Arizona State games has a record of 3 overs, 7 unders in their last 10 games with an active streak of 1 under in a row."

ESPN: Oregon has a 96.4% chance to beat Arizona State

The site gives ASU a 3.6% shot at pulling off the upset over Oregon on Saturday.

