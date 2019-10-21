Oregon football at USC kicks off in prime time

No. 11 Oregon's next road game at USC on Nov. 2 kicks off at 5 p.m. on Fox.

The matchup could be a Pac-12 championship preview. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) control the North Division with zero conference losses. The Trojans (4-3, 3-1) are tied with No. 12 Utah for first place in the South Division but own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Utes (6-1, 3-1).

Oregon, who is off to its first 4-0 start in Pac-12 play since 2013, will be looking for its fourth consecutive Pac-12 road victory at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Want to get a sneak peak at the Trojans? USC plays at Colorado on Friday at Folsom Field (6 p.m., ESPN2).

