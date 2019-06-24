Oregon football traditions ranked from 1-10 originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Traditional may not be the word that comes to mind when thinking about Duck football. However, any Oregon fan knows that there are traditions galore on game day in Eugene, Oregon. I've ranked my Top 10 best Oregon football traditions from 1-10. Do you agree or disagree with my list? Would you rearrange it?

10. "The Pick"

In 1994, Kenny Wheaton made what remains the most iconic play in Oregon football history, when he intercepted a pass and ran 97 yards for a touchdown to help UO beat Washington and reach the Rose Bowl. Before each home game, the play is replayed on the video board, causing the crowd to erupt.

9. The vroom vroom introduction

Some stadiums light fireworks, while others blare loud rap music to announce the team's arrival to the field. At Autzen, they rev up a motorcycle driven by a guy wearing a football helmet, along with the Duck, and lead the team onto the field. It's loud, it's unique. It's tradition.

8. Uniforms

Known for some of the most unique uniforms in college football, it's always all eyes on the Ducks' swag. Since Mario Cristobal has taken over as head coach, the program has decreased the amount of uniform combinations and moved to a more simple, big numbered look. Even with less combinations, the uniforms are still a major part of the identify of Oregon football.

7. Throwing your O

Throwing your O became a tradition when former quarterback Joey Harrington made the "O" sign with his hands after beating the Beavers in to 2001 Civil War en route to the Fiesta Bowl. Now, the gesture is cemented into Oregon culture and is a sign to show support.

6. It Never Rains at Autzen Stadium

You have to live in Oregon to really understand the irony behind this iconic statement; and only true fans truly believe it. Before the start of every home game, PA Announcer Don Essig leads the entire Autzen crowd in letting the visitors know that "It never rains in Autzen Stadium."

5. Deafening noise

Although Autzen's seating capacity is only 50,000, you'd never know it if your eyes were closed. Most speculate that because of its shape and construction, Autzen's noise level can reach crazy high decibels.

4. Tailgate

Whether it be in the parking lot, at the "Mo" or at Taylor's bar on campus… The tailgating options are endless on Oregon football game day.

3. The Autzen footbridge

Over the river and through the woods, you go! Not to grandmother's house, but to Autzen Stadium. On game days, fans flock together over the Willamette River on the beautiful path to Autzen. Excitement builds as scattered "Go Ducks!" chants break out.

2. Shout

Yes "Mighty Oregon" is the Oregon fight song, but "Shout" is the unofficial tune of Duck football. Picture this, the third quarter dwindles and the energy rises. Students, children and season ticket holders sing and dance to the catchy tune roaring through Autzen Stadium. To add further to the tradition, Nike recently remade the scene from the Animal House movie with famous University of Oregon Alumni and of course, the Duck.

1. The Duck

One of the most recognized and iconic mascots in the nation, the Duck is the official mascot of the University of Oregon. Truly one-of-a-kind, the Duck rides a motorcycle, does push-ups, takes selfies and will certainly make you laugh.

Honorable mention

The addition of Eugene-native singer Mat Kearney's "Coming Home" after the first quarter certainly adds to the aura of Autzen.