Oregon Football teases release of ‘Generation O’ uniforms coming this week

At long last, Oregon Duck fans are going to get what they’ve been waiting for — a look at the new ‘Generation O’ uniforms.

On Sunday afternoon, the football team unveiled the newest teaser for the uniforms with a video from Oregon legend De’Anthony Thomas. In the video, DAT — like many fans — pleads with Nike for a sneak preview of the new look. Unlike other fans, though, DAT gets his wish and has a jersey shipped to him overnight in the video.

The team then goes on to state that the first reveal will come later this week on June 26th.

Mark DAT Calendar! De’Anthony Thomas speeds up the Generation O jersey drop. First combo this week 👀#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/iVeP514APs — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) June 23, 2024

“If you look inside the box, you’ll see a color fit for a Mamba.”

This line of the video alludes to the fact that the first uniform we see will be black since DAT is known as the Black Mamba.

How long will it be until we see other uniforms in the line? That’s yet to be seen, but at least we can wait with anticipation to see the first look in a few days.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire