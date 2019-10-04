The well-rested No. 13 Oregon Ducks will be sporting "Nightmare Green" and yellow in their Pac-12 Conference home opener vs. California on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Reaction from Oregon fans has been polarizing, either loving or hating the newest color addition. Duck fans are encouraged to wear green in Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) is the only remaining team in the North Division without a loss and looking to stay atop of the North standings. The Ducks have won nine of their last 10 games against Cal (4-1, 1-1) and scored 40 or more points in the last eight matchups vs. the Golden Bears.

Oregon football swagged out in "Nightmare Green" this Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest