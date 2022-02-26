Oregon football storylines to follow: Which true freshmen will have an instant impact this spring?

The past couple of months of Oregon Football have certainly been eventful, all the while very little action took place on the field. A new coaching staff has been put into place, and a top-25 recruiting class has been signed. Meanwhile, highly-rated transfers have come to Eugene, and a few key players have left for new destinations.

For an Oregon fan, there are a lot of storylines to keep track of, and with Spring Practice starting on March 10th, we will likely get a few answers in the coming weeks. So which ones should you be paying the most attention to? We tried to help answer that question in our continuing Spring Preview by singling out a few and highlighting what makes them so interesting.

The True Freshmen Watch is On

The Oregon Ducks’ 2022 recruiting class definitely wasn’t the highest-rated that we’ve seen in recent memory, but it garnered a lot of excitement. To be up-front, the Ducks’ 25th-ranked class this year was their worst finish nationally since 2016 when they had the No. 27 overall class. Since then, Oregon has made it into the top-10 a pair of times and been inside the top-15 a total of four times. Despite that, the way that Dan Lanning closed on national signing day gave a burst of energy to the Oregon fanbase.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that the Ducks’ class was ranked in the 70s after the departure of Mario Cristobal left for Miami. Lanning’s top crew of recruiters managed to build it back up, securing numerous flips from top-rated players like RB Jordan James and OL Dave Iuli, who chose the Ducks over Georgia and Miami, respectively.

Now with spring football on the horizon, we finally get to see some of these players in action.

Earlier this week, Ducks Wire has received confirmation that 4-star CB Jahlil Florence, 4-star WR Justius Lowe, 4-star LB Harrison Taggart, and 4-star ATH Anthony Jones will be enrolling early at Oregon and participating in spring ball, but we are waiting on confirmation from more players.

While we don’t know the entire list of true freshmen to be enrolling early at Oregon, there has been a noticeable trend as of late that has seen high school seniors choose to graduate early and head off to college as soon as they can in order to get acclimated in the new lifestyle before the summer and football season begins. We saw that last season with QB Ty Thompson and WRs Troy Franklin and Dont’e Thornton, all of whom had impressive days during the Oregon Spring Game. So who will be the newcomers to have a big impact this year?

Without knowing the entire list just yet, it is impossible to say, but there are a number of recent recruits that we have high hopes for in 2022. Let’s touch on a few:

RB Jordan James

We are still waiting on confirmation from 4-star RB Jordan James as to whether or not he will be participating in the spring, but you can guarantee that he is going to attract a lot of eyes once he does finally hit the field in Eugene.

After flipping his commitment on national signing day and choosing the Ducks over the Georgia Bulldogs, there is a hope that he can develop into one of the feature backs for Oregon’s offense. That may not take place this year, with Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars seemingly leading the way, but whatever we see from James early on will be newsworthy.

CBs Jalil Tucker, Jahlil Florence, and Khamari Terrell

Ducks Wire has confirmed that 4-star CB Jahlil Florence will be in Eugene for spring football, but we are still waiting on confirmation from both Jalil Tucker and Khamari Terrell.

Regardless of who shows up, the Ducks could really benefit from some of these true freshmen stepping up at the cornerback position in 2022. After the departure of Mykael Wright and DJ James, Oregon is a bit thin at CB heading into the offseason, and though they added Colorado’s Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal, there are still some questions about who will be the No. 1 guy on the outside. Will it be Dontae Manning or Trikweze Bridges? We will hopefully find out more this spring, but if any of these true freshmen can have an impact and earn some minutes, it will be a big boost for Dan Lanning’s defense.

ATH Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones has been on campus in Eugene since the start of the calendar year, and he is doing well to acclimate himself with the college lifestyle at Oregon. As a recruiting flip from the Texas Longhorns, there is a hope that Jones can have an impact early on with the Ducks, though we don’t quite know where that will be on the field. His size allows him to play both some defensive end and tight end, so it will be interesting to see where the Oregon staff chooses to line him up.

LBs Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart

We know for sure that Harrison Taggart will be joining the Ducks midway through the spring session, where he is slated to come to Eugene near the end of March. He and Devon Jackson, who is Oregon’s highest-rated recruit in the 2022 class, may have a tough time cracking what looks to be a deep and talented linebacker depth chart, but if we learned anything from last year, it’s that depth is going to be key there. Due to the number of injuries that Oregon’s defense saw in 2021, the LB spot saw some real attrition, and while we hope that isn’t the case going forward, seeing these two step up and acclimate well in spring ball will certainly calm some nerves in Eugene.

S Trejon Williams

Much like the cornerback position, Oregon will need a little bit of help replacing Verone McKinley at the safety spot this season. Of course, we don’t expect a true freshman like Trejon Williams to come in and take over The General’s spot right away, but if he can show some promise in the secondary, it will be a major bonus.

We don’t yet have it confirmed whether or not Williams will be enrolling early with the Ducks, but if he is on the field, he will certainly have our attention.

WR Justius Lowe

4-star WR Justius Lowe, an Oregon kid from Lake Oswego, has confirmed that he will be joining the Ducks for spring ball, and his impact is going to be really interesting to watch. Lowe has been perceived a bit as unmolded clay; he didn’t develop a big recruiting profile until a breakout senior season, and his best football is yet to come.

The Ducks are still working to fill out their wide receiver room, where the trio of Troy Franklin, Dont’e Thornton, and Kris Hutson return after promising freshmen seasons. Oregon also added UCLA’s Chase Cota through the transfer portal, but they still may need some depth on the back end. If Lowe can bulk up a bit throughout the spring and summer, there’s a good chance he can turn into a nice piece as a true freshman and get a kick start to his Oregon career.

The fact that we did not mention other guys like OL Dave Iuli, DL Ben Roberts, DL Sir Mells, OL Michael Wooten, OT Kawika Rodgers, and EDGE Emar’rion Winston is not to say that we don’t have high hopes for them, but they come into positions where Oregon has depth, so it may take longer for them to see the field in a meaningful way.

