Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal has given the football spring game new life since taking over the reigns back in 2017. It is something the city of Eugene looks forward to:

Unfortunately, the spring game that was scheduled for April 18 in Autzen Stadium has officially been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you can still make a difference when it comes to the tradition of donating food as your ticket into the game.

Normally, fans can attend the Oregon football spring game by donating "three non-perishable food items to donate when entering the stadium" for the Lane County Food Drive.

This time, since we are all encouraged to be partaking in social distancing and limiting our contact with the outside world, you can still donate virtually to FOOD for Lane County.

It may be awhile before Duck fans will see their team back in action, but you can still make a difference for your community today.

Oregon football spring game officially cancelled, but food drive still on originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest