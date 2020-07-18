Oregon football shows off ‘really big rings’ from Rose Bowl, Pac-12 Championship

Oregon football has released photos of their Pac-12 and Rose Bowl championship rings, and we have to admit, they bring the heat.

After photos began circulating of the Oregon championship rings last week, Ducks Nation got a closer look at the rings that commemorated the Ducks run as Pac-12 champions and Rose Bowl victors.

Check the bling bling out:

Oregon earned its massive and stunning Pac-12 Championship ring following a 37-15 victory over Pac-12 South champion Utah in the championship game. The ring is bling-d out with the words Pac-12 Champions, platinum plating, and a green "O" with the gold championship trophy outlined in the background.

Then Ducks subsequently earned their Rose Bowl hardware after a win in the 2020 Rose Bowl over the Wisconsin Badgers. Justin Herbert and Brady Breeze scored all four of Oregon's touchdowns in a 28-27 win over the Badgers; three from the legs of Herbert and one special teams' touchdown from Breeze.

The Rose Bowl ring features a red rose with green leaves, the words Rose Bowl Champions is engraved and on the side is the word Oregon.

The Ducks hope to add more jewelry to their collection next season. Oregon finished with a 12-2 overall record, 8-1 in the Pac-12 conference during the 2019-20 season and it's favored to win the conference once more in 2020-21.

With an elite defense and young talent across the board, Oregon is primed for another run at the College Football Playoff.



