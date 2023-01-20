Oregon Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Oregon football schedule 2023: Who do the Ducks miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Aug 26 OPEN DATE

Sept 2 Portland State

Sept 9 at Texas Tech

Sept 16 Hawaii

Sept 23 Colorado

Sept 30 at Stanford

Oct 7 OPEN DATE

Oct 14 at Washington

Oct 21 Washington State

Oct 28 at Utah

Nov 4 Cal

Nov 11 USC

Nov 18 at Arizona State

Nov 24 Oregon State

Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Ducks miss from the Pac-12 slate?

It would be nice to miss a USC or Utah from what was the Pac-12 South, but not having to deal with UCLA isn’t a bad thing and not playing Arizona this year might be a big positive.

Here’s the biggest bonus – USC, Oregon State, Washington State – those last two will be even nastier this season – are all coming to Autzen. However …

Oregon Football Schedule What Really Matters

For a program that’s thinking really, really College Football Playoff big, there are just enough nasty road dates to be a problem.

Going to Texas Tech early on will be dangerous. Arizona State is always difficult at home, and going to Utah and Washington will be battles. Again, for what Oregon is dreaming of, there can only be one loss on the way to the Pac-12 Championship. That’s not going to be easy with those landmines.

Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Start with this – they’re not opening the season with Georgia this time around. Everything else is easy by comparison, but going to Texas Tech is a problem.

If the Ducks really are Pac-12 Championship/CFP good, they should be able to get through this without losing twice. With all due respect to a strong Oregon State team – because it’s an Oregon home game – at Texas Tech, at Washington, at Utah, USC. Win three of those four, and they should be deep in the mix for everything they’re shooting for.

