Oregon Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Oregon football schedule 2022: Who does Oregon miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Oregon Football Schedule 2022

Sept 10 Eastern Washington

Sept 17 BYU

Sept 24 at Washington State

Oct 1 Stanford

Oct 8 at Arizona

Oct 15 OPEN DATE

Oct 22 UCLA

Oct 29 at Cal

Nov 5 at Colorado

Nov 12 Washington

Nov 19 Utah

Nov 25 at Oregon State

Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Ducks miss from the Pac-12 South Division?

There’s no complaining about the Pac-12 schedule with one of the road trips at Arizona, another at Colorado, and with defending conference champion Utah and UCLA having to come to Eugene – and the date with the Bruins coming off a week off. That means they’re missing Arizona State and USC – that’s not a bad deal.

From the North, the road games are at Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State. Again, there’s no complaint there – Washington is a home game – but there are five conference road games.

Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: Dan Lanning, welcome to Oregon

You’ll have to forgive the new coaching staff for being a wee bit grouchy about what it’s walking into with the non-conference schedule.

Lanning gets to go against the Georgia program he’s coming from, Eastern Washington’s offense is always a pain, and dealing with BYU isn’t going to be a layup. That’s all before diving into Pac-12 play.

Oregon Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

The non-conference slate isn’t easy, but the top Pac-12 games are at home. The second half of the season is sneaky-tough, but that October 15th week off is perfectly timed and the team doesn’t have to leave the state of Oregon after November 5th.

It’s tough enough to all but forget about a trip to the College Football Playoff, but missing USC and Utah is everything in the battle to get back to the Pac-12 Championship.

