Oregon football Rose Bowl jerseys revealed, swagged out in midnight green

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will be donning ­­­­midnight green uniforms and chrome helmets and nightmare green wings on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m (PT) in the 106th Rose Bowl. The Pac-12 Conference champion Ducks (11-2) have to get past the stingy No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) to earn the "Granddaddy of them All" crown.

It's a nod to the 2012 Rose Bowl uniforms the Ducks sported vs. Wisconsin.

Is this a winning combination?

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The chrome winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released.

A DUCK WIN WOULD…

Be Oregon's third straight Rose Bowl victory. The Ducks beat Florida State 59-20 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs on Jan. 1, 2015 and Wisconsin 45-38 on Jan. 2, 2012.

HERBERT'S LAST HURRAH

The Rose Bowl is senior quarterback Justin Herbert's last Oregon game. Over the last three seasons, the Ducks are 26-8 in his 34 starts. Herbert looks to cap his final season, currently completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. Herbert has the opportunity for the most substantial victory of his Duck career in his finale, as the NFL Draft awaits.

