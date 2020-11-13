Oregon football reveals all white threads in potential snow game vs. WSU
Oregon football reveals all white threads in potential snow game vs. WSU originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks moved up one spot in the AP Poll this past week after a dominant 35-14 win over the Stanford Cardinal in Autzen Stadium last Saturday.
The Ducks (1-0) will now travel to Pullman, Washington to face the Washington State Cougars (1-0) and look for its first win at Martin Stadium since the 2014 season.
“It definitely left a bad taste in our mouth for the guys that we’re there,” said senior Nick Pickett on the 34-20 loss in 2018. “When we lost, it was definitely a learning experience. We know what it is now - fans or no fans - we know what we have to do and how to prepare for this game.”
Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.
On Thursday, the Ducks announced their uniform combination ahead of Saturday’s matchup: white jerseys, white pants and apple green helmets.
"I'm troublesome."
I’m troublesome.
Week 2 uni combo for @OregonFootball. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9C9vO4gQbc
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 13, 2020
Iced out up north. ❄️#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Lg1z7pkLhp
— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 13, 2020
The forecast might call for snow in eastern Washington this weekend, making this white uniform combination sort of an advantage for the Ducks, minus the helmet of course.
Fun fact, the Boise State Broncos were banned from wearing blue jerseys and blue pants at home on their ‘Smurf Turf’ because the players look blended in on the field. This has since be revoked but still, it’s pretty funny. Wearing all white and possibly in the snow might be an advantage for Oregon on Saturday.
[RELATED]: Know your foe: An outlook on the Washington State Cougars
How exactly has Oregon and Nike changed the uniform game? Check out Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football.
Kickoff between the Ducks and Cougars is for 4 PM (PT) at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA on FOX.