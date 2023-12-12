Oregon football will need to replace its leading rusher and top offensive lineman

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) signals against the Washington State Cougars in the 4th quarter at Autzen Stadium Oct. 21, 2023, in Eugene.

Oregon’s leading rusher and most decorated offensive lineman are turning their sites to Sundays.

Junior running back Bucky Irving and junior center Jackson Powers-Johnson both announced Monday they were declaring for the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility remaining.

Powers-Johnson won the Rimington Trophy last week, an award given to the nation’s most outstanding center. He was named consensus first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

“I’m headed out to test my mettle in the NFL – Go Ducks Forever!!” Powers-Johnson wrote on his social media.

According to ESPN, Powers-Johnson allowed only one pressure on 471 pass-blocking opportunities this season, and received the top pass-blocking grade (91.3), run-blocking grade (85.2) and overall grade (84.6) from Pro Football Focus among FBS centers.

He anchored a unit that is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving runs for a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Bucky Irving: 'Humbled by the opportunity to make a lifelong dream come true'

Irving led the Ducks in rushing for the second straight season — his only two at Oregon after transferring from Minnesota in time for the 2022 season.

He had 1,063 yards and 10 touchdowns on 172 carries this season, as well as 53 receptions for 395 yards and two TDs.

In his Oregon career he rushed for 2,221 yards and 15 scores, and had 84 catches for 694 yards and five TDs.

“I am truly blessed and humbled by the opportunity to make a lifelong dream come true,” Irving wrote on his social media.

Early this month, top cornerback Khyree Jackson, a senior, also announced he was opting out of Oregon's Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl game against Liberty to prepare for the NFL Draft.

