Oregon football releases "organizational chart" ahead of matchup against Auburn

Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Ducks have released their "organizational chart", which is just another name for a depth chart, ahead of their week one matchup against the Auburn Tigers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Saturday.

Quick analysis from our Oregon Ducks Insider Bri Amaranthus:

- The Ducks expect tight ends Jacob Breeland and Cam McCormick to play. This is big news since the two have battled through injuries this fall camp.

- Travis Dye will be a special teams monster. The sophomore is sneaky fast and will be used all over the field. Having Dye and Jaylon Redd returning kickoffs is a deadly, speedy combo.

- Isaac Slade-Matautia won starting ILB position, officially. The sophomore is ready to take on a much bigger role this season after playing just seven games last year.

- Will freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux start? The 2019 ESPN No. 1 recruit is talented, no doubt about that, but according to the chart, Gus Cumberlander will start at DE.

- Senior Bryson Young is the STUD, an important position in DC Andy Avalos' defensive system.

- A LOT of true freshman in the defensive two-deep.

