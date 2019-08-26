Oregon football releases "organizational chart" ahead of matchup against Auburn
The week is finally here.
Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Ducks have released their "organizational chart", which is just another name for a depth chart, ahead of their week one matchup against the Auburn Tigers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Saturday.
Quick analysis from our Oregon Ducks Insider Bri Amaranthus:
- The Ducks expect tight ends Jacob Breeland and Cam McCormick to play. This is big news since the two have battled through injuries this fall camp.
- Travis Dye will be a special teams monster. The sophomore is sneaky fast and will be used all over the field. Having Dye and Jaylon Redd returning kickoffs is a deadly, speedy combo.
- Isaac Slade-Matautia won starting ILB position, officially. The sophomore is ready to take on a much bigger role this season after playing just seven games last year.
- Will freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux start? The 2019 ESPN No. 1 recruit is talented, no doubt about that, but according to the chart, Gus Cumberlander will start at DE.
- Senior Bryson Young is the STUD, an important position in DC Andy Avalos' defensive system.
- A LOT of true freshman in the defensive two-deep.
