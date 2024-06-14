Oregon Football projected to have favorable path through CFP in 2024

This coming college football season is going to be vastly different from what fans are used to. There will be a college football video game for the first time in a decade, teams are changing conferences left and right, but perhaps one aspect a lot of forgetting is the expanded playoff system that will be implemented this year.

Twelve teams, four conference champions, and eight at-large teams will get to in the playoffs with the league champs receiving a bye. The first-round games will be on campus sites, something that will be brand new to the sport.

According to On3.com, they have projected the 12 teams and who and where they will play. In their bracket, Oregon is going to host a playoff game at Autzen Stadium as the 6-seed. The poor opponent that will experience a playoff atmosphere that will be Autzen? Good ole Rocky Top.

The 11-seeded Tennessee out of the SEC would travel to Eugene in this one scenario. The winner of the Ducks-Vols game would play the 3-seed Florida State in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire