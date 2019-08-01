Oregon football predictions: Ducks beat Auburn, Dye smashes record, McCormick back with vengeance

Optimism is high for Oregon football's 2019 season.

The anticipation is palpable. The Ducks are trying to make the most of Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Herbert's senior year and Cristobal's second season at the top. UO returns a combined 17 positional starters; a veteran offensive line, running back weapons CJ Verdell and Travis Dye, an influx of new talent at receiver, projected first round draft pick linebacker Troy Dye and a few extraordinary freshman who could make instant impacts.

Before the action begins, here are six predictions for Oregon's season. Let me know if you agree or disagree on Twitter.

1. Underdog Ducks will beat Auburn

Oregon football grasps the chance to upset Auburn in prime time and become the Pac-12's best chance for a spot in the playoff. It's hard to count out a determined Gus Malzahn, who has been featured on every ‘hot seat' list in the country, and a resilient Auburn team, but the Ducks have the star power, size and experience to beat the Tigers.

2. Troy Dye, projected first round 2020 NFL draft pick, will smash Oregon record

Dye's reign of terror on Pac-12 offenses will continue and the senior will take down the Oregon record for career tackles, set in 1971. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Dye will undoubtedly be the leader of Oregon's 2019 defense and he's already etched his name in UO history books: leading the team in tackles for three straight seasons, only the third Duck to do so since 1970.

The "freak athlete" as NFL scouting reports often refer to Dye, finished the 2018 season with 115 total tackles totaling 313 in his collegiate career. He needs 121 tackles, six more than he had last season, to set the record.

3. Justin "Record Breaker" Herbert; will set new record for career pass completions

Herbert's teammates gush that he has never been better. His leadership skills have grown immensely, altering the perception of his shy personality. He is receiving instruction from legends at his position. He is utilizing the summer break to better connect with his receivers. Long story short, Herbert is putting it all together for an epic senior season that I predict will be record shattering.

The senior will break Oregon's record for career pass completions, set by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota with 779 completions.

4. Cam McCormick back with a vengeance

The Ducks have six options at tight end but I predict you will be hearing Cam McCormick's name ringing through Autzen Stadium a lot this season.

McCormick won the starting spot last year but suffered a season-ending left leg injury in the first game of the season. The Bend, Oregon. native is back in action and poised to have a breakout junior season. He returned for Oregon's spring football and practiced with the first team.

Expect the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass catcher to be a big (literally) weapon for Herbert. As the Ducks' largest tight end, McCormick has NFL size and tools to make an impact this season.

5. "Dangerous" running back Sean Dollars to have a money freshman season

Hype surrounds the star-powered 2019 class looking to make an instant impact, including Sean Dollars, who has all the tools to have a stand out freshman season and develop into a starting running back before his time is up at Oregon. He's also caught the eye of former Duck running back star and Heisman Trophy candidate LaMichael James who believes Dollars is already "college ready." Should Dollars enter Oregon's fall camp in peak physical and mental shape, he could be an elite addition to the backfield.

6. True freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux poised to lead Oregon football in sacks

Cristobal named Kayvon Thibodeaux a "game changer" from the moment he committed to the Ducks. Undoubtedly, ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class is competing for a starting job and I predict the defensive end will lead UO in sacks this season. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, he's an elite pass rusher with explosiveness, scary speed and agility that creates major issues for offensive lines.

Do you have any predictions of your own?

