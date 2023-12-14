Oregon football to play Oregon State rivalry game in 2024, 2025: What we know

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks with former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as the Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers on Nov. 24 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The Oregon football team shuffled its schedule around, and at least for the next two seasons, the Ducks will continue their annual rivalry with Oregon State.

The Ducks will play the Beavers at Reser Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024, and Oregon State will make the return trip to Autzen Stadium in September 2025.

The move comes after the longtime rivalry was set to end as Oregon will join the Big Ten next season and Oregon State's future remains unclear as the Beavers and Washington State are the only remaining teams in the Pac-12 after the other 10 schools decided to leave the conference after this season.

Oregon was set to host Texas Tech on Sept. 7 and Boise State the following week, but the game against the Red Raiders was postponed to 2033. Texas Tech will now play Washington State in 2024. The matchup against Boise State was moved up a week to help with adding the nonconference game with Oregon State.

In 2025, the Ducks were supposed to play Boise State on Sept. 13, but will now play the Beavers on Sept. 20.

Oregon 2024 football schedule

Aug. 24: at Hawaii

Aug. 31: Idaho

Sept. 7: Boise State

Sept. 14: Oregon State

Sept. 21: BYE

Sept. 28: at UCLA

Oct. 5: Michigan State

Oct. 12: Ohio State

Oct. 19: at Purdue

Oct. 26: Illinois

Nov. 2: at Michigan

Nov. 9: Maryland

Nov. 16: at Wisconsin

Nov. 23: BYE

Nov. 30: Washington

