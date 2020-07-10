The 2019-2020 Oregon Football season was one for the history books.

The Ducks finished with a 12-2 overall record, 8-1 in the Pac-12 conference, Pac-12 champions and Rose Bowl victors.

On Friday, the players and staff received their championship rings:

Rings came in today and they are beautiful! Thank you to everyone that put so much work into the season and the program. Special s/o to the 2018 Red Box Bowl Championship team for showing us the way and making the decision! — Da'Vell Winters (@coachwinters26) July 10, 2020

[Listen and download for free ‘Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football].

Here's how the Ducks earned these rings.

First, a dominant 37-15 win over Pac-12 south champion Utah in the Pac-12 championship. Running back CJ Verdell obliterated the Utes defense that was ranked No. 1 in the nation in run defense (allowing 70.2 yards per game on the ground) with 18 carries for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Verdell was named the MVP of the Pac-12 championship game.

That earned the Ducks a trip to the 2020 Rose Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers. Oregonians Justin Herbert and Brady Breeze scored all four of Oregon's touchdowns in a 28-27 win over the Badgers; three from the legs of Herbert and one special teams touchdown from Breeze.

These rings are well-deserved.

What a great start to the weekend! Just the beginning! Excited for the next step! #GoDucks #TakeFlight21 pic.twitter.com/CFUdFmsSyu — CoachKen Wilson UO! (@CoachKWils) July 10, 2020

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and former Oregon Track & Field star and Olympian Galen Rupp].

Oregon Football: Pac-12 champs and Rose Bowl victors has a nice ring(s) to it originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest