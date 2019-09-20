Oregon football opens up Pac-12 play on the road in style

Pac-12 conference play is here and the No. 16 Oregon Ducks are flying south to face the unranked Stanford Cardinal on The Farm.

The Ducks will be wearing white jerseys paired with kelly green bottoms and helmets.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, September 21.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of ‘Nightmare Green' is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

Oregon (2-1) is 10.5 point favorites over Stanford (1-2) who is coming off a 45-27 loss to Central Florida. Oregon took care of business at home last Saturday 35-3 over the visiting Montana Grizzlies. The Ducks are also searching for their first Pac-12 opener win since the 2014 season.

There has always been that addition factor when Oregon and Stanford meet up. These two teams have typically run the Pac-12 North table (along with Washington and more recently Washington State) in the last decade.

The last time the Ducks and Cardinal met, Stanford came away with the overtime thriller in front of ESPN's College GameDay in Eugene, Oregon.

