Oregon football offseason updates: 6 takeaways from Mario Cristobal originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

College football is creeping in… Ready for some Duck football updates? Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal met with the media prior to the Portland Golf Classic at Langdon Farms Golf Club on Monday. Here are the biggest takeaways:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. FOOTBALL STAFF IS NOT ON PAR

Cristobal is admittedly bad at golf, has never played 18 holes and spends a lot of time recruiting while he is on the greens. In fact, he said the entire UO football staff is not good on the golf course. He thinks it is a good sign that his staff is much better at their jobs than golfing.

2. 500 POUND SQUAT CLUB IS GROWING

The Ducks are getting after it in the weight room as apart of their offseason strength and conditioning program. Junior defensive lineman Jordon Scott posted a video squatting 605 pounds and freshman defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux just joined the 500-pound squat club.

Last year, Oregon had 29 players who could squad 400 or more pounds. That number has almost doubled to 56 players in the "400 club", according to Cristobal. 15 Ducks can squat 500 pounds compared to three a year ago. He gave a special shout out to the seniors who have been leading the way in the weight room.

3. CRISTOBAL IS PROUD OF THE DUCKS IN THE COMMUNITY

Oregon football has been ever present in the community this offseason. The Ducks had almost 60 players volunteer for the Oregon football women's clinic and quarterback Justin Herbert spends a lot of his time in the OHeroes program.

Story continues

"There is no head faking, there is no putting on a show," Cristobal said. "I'm proud of the fact that they chose to be apart of the community and chose to give back because if it's forced, it's not the same. Our players are made of the right stuff on the inside and that's what we are most proud of."

4. THE REST OF UO'S BEST EVER RECRUITING CLASS ON CAMPUS IN TWO WEEKS

It was all eyes on Oregon's 11 early enrollees during spring football practices. Now, the rest of Oregon's highest-rated class is headed to Eugene and will arrive on campus on June 22-23.

The remaining four-star recruits that will officially join the team in two weeks are: linebacker Masu Funa, wide receiver Lance Wilhoite, offensive lineman Jonah Tauanu'u, running back Sean Dollars and defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson.

"They have about four-and-a-half weeks to prepare for their first collegiate season," said Cristobal. "They have about four-and-a-half weeks to do a great job in the classroom, learn the systems, get in the best shape they can, attack every phase of the process we have set for them before a small break before we start fall camp."

5. NATE COSTA JOINING THE STAFF IS A BIG DEAL

Cristobal praised former Oregon quarterback Nate Costa, who played for Oregon from 2006-10. Cristobal hired Costa as a Senior Offensive Analyst in March but it's not the first time the two have met.

"I met Nate three years ago," Cristobal said. "While I was in Tuscaloosa, he came in for an interview… Super bright guy with an extremely high football I.Q. He has been in a couple different systems and has done some coaching as well at IMG. He's a very well respected guy and a guy that will, without question, help us offensively."

6. OREGON IS HIGHLY MONITORING TRANSFER PORTAL

Since the NCAA has altered the transfer rules, granting a larger number of waivers for immediate eligibility, many programs have adjusted their strategies. The Ducks aren't making any drastic changes but always on high alert when it comes to the transfer portal.

"If you have to change because of the transfer portal, you're probably not doing it right to begin with. I say that very openly and honestly," Cristobal said. "If you have to change what you are because of an adjustment, I think that's a problem. We don't change, we are what we are, 24/7, 365. We do things the right way, we work extremely hard, we're demanding but not demeaning. We take care of our players but we also make sure to challenge them and push them to reach their highest potential. "