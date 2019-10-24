Oregon football: "Nightmare Green" for Washington State

Looking to stay undefeated in Pac-12 Conference play and atop the North Division, the No. 11 Oregon Ducks will be donning nightmare green against Washington State. Many had hoped the Ducks would wear pink for breast cancer awareness month or black in the weekend before Halloween. Better brew that coffee… kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Duck fans are encouraged to wear yellow, while students plan to wear black.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

An Oregon win would snap a four-game losing streak to Washington State.

