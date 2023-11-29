Oregon football moves up in College Football Playoff rankings. See where the Ducks stand

Oregon football picked up its sixth win in a row last week against Oregon State, 31-7, and moved up for the first time in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 5, as announced by ESPN Tuesday afternoon.

The Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) had been ranked No. 6 for the first four iterations of the poll as the highest ranked one-loss team in the country, but after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan last weekend, the Ducks jumped the previously unbeaten Buckeyes.

Undefeated Washington — Oregon’s opponent in the Pac-12 championship game and its only loss of the season — is the highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 3, followed by the fifth-ranked Ducks, then No. 15 Arizona and No. 20 Oregon State.

The top 4 that would make the College Football Playoffs if the season ended today are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, and No. 4 Florida State.

These are the final rankings released before the official poll and bowl games are announced Sunday following conference championship weekend.

With a win over the No. 3 Huskies this weekend, the Ducks would almost be assured a place in the College Football Playoff.

The rankings were decided by the College Football Playoff committee, consisting of retired former Nevada athletic director Chris Ault, Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, committee chair and NC State AD Boo Corrigan, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe, Utah AD Mark Harlan, Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Miami of Ohio AD David Sayler, former Nebraska All-American Will Shields, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor, vice president of athletics at VCU Joe Taylor, Entergy Corporation President Rod West, and Montclair State professor Kelly Whiteside.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks move up in College Football Playoff rankings