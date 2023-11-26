Oregon football makes a climb, Oregon State Beavers take a tumble in national polls

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin runs for a touchdown after a catch as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

For the first time in a month, Oregon moved up in the national polls.

The Ducks (11-1), who extended their win streak to six games with a 31-7 victory against Oregon State Friday, jumped from sixth to fifth in the Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches top-25 polls that came out Sunday morning.

Oregon remains the first one-loss team in the rankings behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State, which are all 12-0.

Ohio State, which dropped to 11-1 with its 30-24 loss to the Wolverines Saturday, is now No. 6. Next is No. 7 Texas (11-1) and No. 8 Alabama (11-1).

The Ducks are sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings that will get updated Tuesday. They'll play the Huskies in the Pac-12 championship game at 5 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas.

The Beavers (8-4) dropped six spots to No. 21 in both polls. Their season is on hold until a bowl game, which will be announced on Dec. 3.

Arizona (9-3) is ranked 14th in the AP poll and 15th in the USA Today poll.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football rising in the national polls as Beavers fall