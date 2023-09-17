Oregon football live updates: No. 13 Ducks face Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Autzen Stadium

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech on Sept. 9 in Lubbock, Texas.

After a thrilling, come-from-behind victory against Texas Tech last weekend, the No. 13 Oregon football team will take on Hawaii at 5 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The game is the Ducks' final nonconference matchup before opening Pac-12 play against Colorado in Eugene next weekend.

Hawaii (1-2) is coming into Saturday's game after beating Albany 31-20. The Rainbow Warriors have also lost to Stanford, 37-24, and Vanderbilt, 35-28.

Oregon (2-0) beat Portland State, 81-7, in Week 1 and Texas Tech, 38-30, last Saturday.

Look for live analysis and photos from The Register-Guard's sports reporters and photographers here throughout the game.

Oregon football vs. Hawaii game day analysis and notes

4 p.m.: Kickoff time is set

Kickoff for the Oregon football game vs. Hawaii is set for 5:12 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.

4:15 p.m.: Ducks take the field

The Ducks, clad in green helmets, green jerseys, and yellow pants, took the field at Autzen Stadium ahead of their matchup against the Rainbow Warriors.

Receiver Kris Hutson participated in pregame warmups after not traveling with Oregon last week when the Ducks played in Lubbock against Texas Tech. The junior has yet to play a snap for the Ducks this year after dressing Week 1 against Portland State, but not playing.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs and offensive lineman Nishad Strother did not dress for the third consecutive week. Neither player has seen game action in 2023. Defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e was also not seen warming up pregame.

5:12 p.m.: Kickoff

Oregon game captains were kicker Camden Lewis, offensive lineman Faaope Laloulu, defensive lineman Taki Taimani, and linebacker Jamal Hill. The Ducks won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Temperature at kickoff was 85 degrees and sunny.

5:16 p.m.: Ducks score first

It could be a long day for Hawaii. Oregon needed just two plays to go 59-yards as Bo Nix completed a 49-yard TD pass to receiver Tez Johnson as the Ducks take a 7-0 lead at the 14:02 mark of the first quarter.

5:23 p.m.: Oregon leads 10-0

Camden Lewis kicks a 43-yard field goal with 13:15 to play in the first quarter. The scoring drive was set up by an interception by Khyree Jackson.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football vs. Hawaii: Live updates, photos