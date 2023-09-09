Oregon football live updates: No. 13 Ducks face Texas Tech on the road
Oregon will take its potent offense on the road for the first time this season as the No. 13 Ducks (1-0) head to Lubbock for a game against Texas Tech (0-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 35-33 double overtime loss to Wyoming, sending Texas Tech's season into crisis mode after one game. Former Oregon starter Tyler Shough will face his former team a week after throwing for 338 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Ducks scored a modern-era record in its 81-7 win against Portland State last Saturday, including 50 in the first half, which is tied for the fourth-most points scored in any half in modern-era history.
Oregon football at Texas Tech game day analysis and notes
3 p.m.: Kickoff time is set
Kickoff for the Oregon football game at Texas Tech is set for 4:10 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game is being televised on FOX.
4:12 p.m.: Oregon's offense gets ball first
No. 13 Oregon (1-0) vs. Texas Tech (0-1) is underway at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Temperature at kickoff was 96 degrees and sunny.
4:26 p.m.: Red Raiders strike first, go up 7-0
Former Oregon QB Tyler Shough led Texas Tech on a six-pay, 85-yard scoring drive on the Red Raiders' opening possession. Shough threw an 18-yard TD pass to Myles Price for the score, but he also ran twice for 67 yards, including a 58-yarder on third down.
