Oregon football live updates: No. 9 Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium

Fresh off a devastating loss to rival Washington last weekend, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks will get another crack at a quality opponent in Washington State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

The Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) have been on a downward trend since a big win over No. 12 Oregon State three weeks ago, dropping a 25-17 battle with No. 25 UCLA before a 44-6 demolition at the hands of Arizona last week. The Ducks (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12), meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from a 36-33 loss to the No. 5 Huskies last weekend.

The Ducks won a barnburner 44-41 game in Pullman last season, scoring three touchdowns in the final four minutes to overcome a late deficit and win on the road.

“They’re a good team that’s been really explosive on offense,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It took us everything we had last year to be able to do battle and compete against these guys, and we know that they’ll put a great product on the field that we can go compete with this Saturday.”

Look for live updates and photos from The Register-Guard's sports reporters and photographers here throughout the game on Saturday.

11 a.m.: Oregon football vs. Washington State kickoff time set

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will kickoff against the Washington State Cougars at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium during the university's homecoming weekend. The game will be televised on ABC.

11:50 a.m.: Kickoff time moved

Kickoff for today's game is now scheduled for 12:45 p.m.

12 p.m.: Linebacker Jestin Jacobs in uniform

The talented transfer from Iowa appears on track to make his Duck debut Saturday. Jacobs is in uniform and going through warmups for the first time this season.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football vs. Washington State game score updates