Oregon football live updates: No. 8 Ducks at No. 13 Utah Utes

Oregon football faces a big test on the road Saturday when the No. 8 Ducks take on the No. 13 Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.

After a bounce back performance against Washington State last week in a 38-24 win, Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) will play their second top-15 opponent in the last three weeks. The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) are fresh off a big win over No. 24 USC in Los Angeles last weekend, needing a last-second field goal at the buzzer to win on the road, 34-32.

“A really good team, extremely well coached,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Utah. “They’ve done a phenomenal job of utilizing their personnel and have some really talented players on their team. So, it’s gonna be fun for us to go out there and play them.”

11 a.m.: Oregon football at Utah kickoff time set

No. 8 Oregon will kickoff against No. 13 Utah at 12:35 p.m. in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on FOX.

