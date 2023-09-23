Oregon football live updates: No. 10 Ducks vs. No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium
Autzen Stadium is sold out, ABC is broadcasting to a national television audience, and the hype of “Coach Prime” bringing his media darling No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes to Eugene has been building for a week.
After a slow roll out, the college football season finally feels consequential for No. 10 Oregon (3-0) as it opens Pac-12 play against Colorado (3-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Really exciting week for us here,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. “Super pumped about the crowd that we're about to see in Autzen. And I think there's a lot of excitement surrounding this game. I know our players are really pumped to get out there. I think (Colorado) coach (Deion) Sanders has done a great job, obviously, with his team. He's created a lot of momentum, and they've done phenomenal in their first three games. So this will be a fun one for us.”
Look for live analysis and photos from The Register-Guard's sports reporters and photographers here throughout the game.
Oregon football vs. Colorado game day analysis and notes
11 a.m.: Kickoff time is set
Kickoff for the Oregon football game vs. Colorado is set for 12:40 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.
