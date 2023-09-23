Oregon football live updates: No. 10 Ducks vs. No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium is sold out, ABC is broadcasting to a national television audience, and the hype of “Coach Prime” bringing his media darling No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes to Eugene has been building for a week.

After a slow roll out, the college football season finally feels consequential for No. 10 Oregon (3-0) as it opens Pac-12 play against Colorado (3-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Really exciting week for us here,” Ducks coach Dan Lanning said. “Super pumped about the crowd that we're about to see in Autzen. And I think there's a lot of excitement surrounding this game. I know our players are really pumped to get out there. I think (Colorado) coach (Deion) Sanders has done a great job, obviously, with his team. He's created a lot of momentum, and they've done phenomenal in their first three games. So this will be a fun one for us.”

Look for live analysis and photos from The Register-Guard's sports reporters and photographers here throughout the game.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix hands off the ball to running back Noah Whittington as the Oregon Ducks host Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon football vs. Colorado game day analysis and notes

11 a.m.: Kickoff time is set

Kickoff for the Oregon football game vs. Colorado is set for 12:40 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live updates, photos