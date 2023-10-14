Oregon football live updates: No. 8 Ducks face No. 7 Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle

SEATTLE — With both teams fresh off a bye, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 7 Washington Huskies will meet in the premier matchup of the week across college football at Husky Stadium Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Huskies (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) scraped past Arizona their last time out, 31-24, while the Ducks (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) beat Stanford two weeks ago in Palo Alto, 42-6.

The Ducks are looking to avenge a loss to the Huskies at Autzen Stadium a year ago, losing a back-and-forth affair, 37-34.

“Every one of our players knows exactly what this game means to them, you know, personally in that room, and then you know also just to everybody that’s a Duck fan,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “And they want to win. When they step on the field it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. They want to go out there, and they want to compete at a high level.”

The buildup to the 12:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC will be enhanced by the presence of the ESPN “College GameDay” pregame show, which will broadcast live from Seattle Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m.

It will be the third visit to Seattle for “College GameDay,” and first since 2016.

Who will the show's panel pick to win the rivalry matchup?

