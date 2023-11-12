Oregon football live updates: No. 6 Ducks vs. USC Trojans

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

No. 6 Oregon football is soaring following yet another dominant win over California and will look to keep that momentum rolling against USC at 7:30 Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Saturday's game against the Trojans will be the first matchup between the teams in Eugene since 2015.

Southern California brings along with it 2022 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams who is leading one of the best offenses in the country, a defense that’s in disarray and most likely, a team with giant chip on its shoulder following three losses over its last four games.

No. 6 Oregon (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) will counter with current Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Bo Nix, an offense and defense playing at an elite level, and the knowledge it can afford no mistakes over the final three weeks of the regular season in order to play for a conference championship and earn its way into the College Football Playoff.

“I’m excited and I know it’s going to be a really fun game,” Ducks quarterback Bo Nix said. “We get to play at night under the lights and that’s everybody’s dream, it’s where football is really fun.”

Look for live updates and photos here from The Register-Guard throughout the game on Saturday.

5 p.m.: Oregon football vs. USC kickoff time set

Kickoff for Oregon's game against USC is set for 7:40 p.m. The game will be televised on FOX.

Stories to get you up to speed for Oregon football game day

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon Ducks football vs. USC Trojans: Updates, score, photos